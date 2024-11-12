HYDRAA commissioner visits restaurant in Hyderabad after explosion

The blast sent debris flying into the neighbourhood, causing panic among residents as cooking supplies were scattered across the area.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath interacts with restaurant management

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner, AV Ranganath on Monday, November 11, inspected Telangana Spice Kitchen restaurant at Jubilee Hills following an explosion on Sunday, November 10.

The HYDRAA commissioner interacted with the restaurant’s management and sought the reason behind the incident.

It is to be noted that on Sunday, a blast occured at the restaurant located at Road no 1 Jubilee Hills. The blast sent debris flying into the neighbourhood, causing panic among residents as cooking supplies were scattered across the area.

Reports indicated that a young girl sustained injuries in the incident. The blast occurred early in the morning, leading to widespread fear as smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals.

Hyderabad firefighting teams responded promptly to control the flames resulting from the explosion at the restaurant.

The force of the blast caused significant disarray within the restaurant, with all items inside thrown about. Fortunately, officials confirmed that there were no fatalities as a result of this incident.

