HYDRAA conducts review meeting for rain preparedness

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) held a review meeting with the traffic police to prepare for the rainy season on Tuesday, June 24.

Officials in the meeting discussed problems faced in the flood-affected areas and said that the flood holding tanks are filled one meter deep with just two hours of rain, which then takes a week to drain out. In response, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath suggested studying the water level of the flood holding tanks and improving drainage efficiency.

Adding to this, a total of 349 areas in the Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates have been identified as being at risk of flooding. The HYDRAA commissioner has advised all the officials of the relevant departments in these areas to be on alert in case of rain and to check whether there are tanks and canals connected to these areas.

He also added that if the flood canals shrink or are submerged anywhere, steps will be taken to restore them immediately. Courts have been given clear orders to remove encroachments from tanks and drains.

The commissioner also informed that flood canals running through Patni, Chikoti Gardens and Chintalabasti in Secunderabad are being expanded.

AV Ranganath informed that 150 monsoon emergency teams are being added to the existing 51 HYDRAA Disaster Response teams in the next three days.

These teams will work in conjunction with the circle-wise GHMC staff and by adding staff from the water board, traffic, irrigation and electricity departments. This way, the flood threat to the city can be reduced to a great extent as efforts are being made to find permanent solutions in the 50 major problem areas.