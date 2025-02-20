HYDRAA razes Hyderabad’s Pariki Lake encroachments

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) enforcement teams demolished unauthorized structures in Pariki Lake of Hyderabad’s Quthbullapur on Thursday, February 20.

The Pariki Lake Conservation Committee in Hyderabad informed HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath that the 60-acre lake had already been encroached upon.

HYDRAA razes Hyderabad's Parki Lake encroachments



The Pariki Lake Conservation… pic.twitter.com/jMkmJpugDY

On February 18, HYDRAA excavations uncovered hidden waters of Bathukamma Kunta Lake, which was believed to have been lost to encroachment.

On Tuesday, February 18 after digging through the thick layers of soil, Bathukamma Kunta Lake began to emerge, reigniting hope for the revival of the once-vital water body. “If all the soil that has been filled over the years is removed, the pond will be filled with water once again,” Hyderabad residents stated.

HYDRAA begins work to restore 6 lakes across Hyderabad

Earlier, HYDRAA launched an ambitious project to rejuvenate several lakes across Hyderabad.

This initiative focuses on restoring vital water bodies such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal. The overarching goals of this project are to improve groundwater levels, prevent urban flooding, and enhance the overall environment of Hyderabad.

HYDRAA has set a target to complete the revival of all six lakes by June. A 3D development model has been prepared for Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, showcasing its transformation post-restoration.

The agency’s broader vision includes expanding its reach to cover 50 percent of Telangana’s population by 2050 and establishing a new police station along with increasing its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams.

