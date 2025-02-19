HYDRAA demolishes wall blocking Dalits’ access to colony in Hyderabad’s Shamirpet

Hyderabad: Devarayamjal’s Dalits saw an end to their four-decade-long struggle to have a road to reach their houses, as the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) Disaster Response Force (DRF) team demolished the boundary constructed by a realtor in 1985, that had closed all entry and exit points to reach their colony.

The operation took place in Devarayamjal village of Thumkunta municipality in Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, 19 February, where the boundary wall constructed by Tirumala Colony Ventures was demolished by HYDRAA.

The Dalits, who had complained about HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme on 17 February, informed the agency that they had previously taken their issue to the SC/ST Commission in February 2022 and had received orders that were never implemented.

The victims also told HYDRAA that neither ambulances nor fire engines could access their colony, forcing them to carry pregnant women out to reach an ambulance outside their street. Residents could only enter using two-wheelers through a narrow path.

The HYDRAA commissioner, after reviewing the case, directed officials to ensure that nothing obstructed the Dalits from accessing their street.