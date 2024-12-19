HYDRAA’s demolitions in Hyderabad spark protests

Hyderabad: The officials of Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday conducted demolitions of shops that were located on the property of Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments in Hyderabad.

During the demolitions, heated arguments were witnessed between the residents and the officials.

Protests over HYDRAA’s demolitions in Hyderabad

The controversy was triggered after HYDRAA officials wanted to remove grocery, fruit, and vegetable shops on the ground floor of the residential complex.

According to residents, there were no allegations of illegal construction or deviations from approved plans. They also said that the complex had received HMDA permissions in 2016 and an Occupancy Certificate in 2018.

Justification by commissioner

In response to the protests, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath explained that the demolitions were conducted after receiving complaints from 38 families of the apartments.

It is alleged that unauthorized commercial usage of the ground floor is being done.

Acting on the complaint, HYDRAA proceeded with the demolitions with the support of the local municipality in Hyderabad.

Builder, owners deny violations

It may be mentioned that the apartment complex, comprising over 110 units, was developed by Anuhar Homes Pvt. Ltd. on land owned by N. Rami Reddy Garu of Golkonda Hotels.

Both the builder and shop owners said that there were no legal violations in the construction or operation of the commercial establishments.

The incident has caused significant unrest among the residents of Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments.