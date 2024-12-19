Raids at Secunderabad’s bakery, restaurants in Hyderabad reveal violations

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad and a bakery in Secunderabad.

The raids have revealed that the violations are not limited to restaurants; they are found in other eateries too.

Violations found during Raids at Hyderabad restaurants, Secunderabad’s bakery

At Golden Dragon Restaurant, located at Parklane, Secunderabad, expired raw chicken (8 kg) and leg boneless (2 kg) were found.

The food handlers were found without aprons, hair caps, gloves, etc. Moreover, refrigerators were found to be unhygienic, and food items were unlabelled. Veg and non-veg food articles were stored together in the refrigerator.

𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

18.12.2024



* Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and Fostac certificates of employees were not provided.



* Synthetic food colors were found and discarded on suspicion of use.

During the raids at one of the famous restaurants in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Chillies Restaurant located at Paradise Circle, Begumpet, the task force team found live cockroach infestation, expired food articles, patchy flooring, and littering of food waste at some spots.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Begumpet and Secunderabad areas on 18.12.2024.



𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲, 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁



* Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and Fostac certificates of food handlers were not provided.

Apart from this, veg and non-veg food articles were stored together in refrigerators. Drains in the kitchen were found to be clogged with food waste.

Violations were also found at Sarvi Restaurant and Bakery located in Secunderabad.

Containers used for preparing cakes were rusted

Apart from violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad, at Secunderabad’s Sarvi Restaurant and Bakery, the team uncovered that the containers used for preparing cakes were rusted.

Food articles like cashew biscuits, Osmania biscuits, Bournvita biscuits, etc., were found to be unlabelled without any details like manufacturing and best-before dates.

𝗦𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗶 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆, 𝗠𝗚 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

18.12.2024



* Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and Fostac certificates of food handlers were not provided.



* The containers used for preparing cakes were rusted.



* Food… pic.twitter.com/vSI8fTQdAG — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 19, 2024

At Secunderabad’s bakery, refrigerators were found to be unhygienic. Food handlers were found without aprons, hair caps, gloves, etc.

In the past few months, the teams have conducted raids at restaurants and bakeries in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and found multiple violations. However, violations are still surfacing at many eateries.