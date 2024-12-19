Raids at Secunderabad’s bakery, restaurants in Hyderabad reveal violations

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad and a bakery in Secunderabad.
The raids have revealed that the violations are not limited to restaurants; they are found in other eateries too.
Violations found during Raids at Hyderabad restaurants, Secunderabad’s bakery
At Golden Dragon Restaurant, located at Parklane, Secunderabad, expired raw chicken (8 kg) and leg boneless (2 kg) were found.
The food handlers were found without aprons, hair caps, gloves, etc. Moreover, refrigerators were found to be unhygienic, and food items were unlabelled. Veg and non-veg food articles were stored together in the refrigerator.
During the raids at one of the famous restaurants in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Chillies Restaurant located at Paradise Circle, Begumpet, the task force team found live cockroach infestation, expired food articles, patchy flooring, and littering of food waste at some spots.
Apart from this, veg and non-veg food articles were stored together in refrigerators. Drains in the kitchen were found to be clogged with food waste.
Violations were also found at Sarvi Restaurant and Bakery located in Secunderabad.
Containers used for preparing cakes were rusted
Apart from violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad, at Secunderabad’s Sarvi Restaurant and Bakery, the team uncovered that the containers used for preparing cakes were rusted.
Food articles like cashew biscuits, Osmania biscuits, Bournvita biscuits, etc., were found to be unlabelled without any details like manufacturing and best-before dates.
At Secunderabad’s bakery, refrigerators were found to be unhygienic. Food handlers were found without aprons, hair caps, gloves, etc.
In the past few months, the teams have conducted raids at restaurants and bakeries in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and found multiple violations. However, violations are still surfacing at many eateries.