HYDRAA fences 3 acre of land in Vengal Rao Nagar worth Rs 600 crore

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, March 18, fenced three acre of land in Vengal Rao Nagar in Khairatabad meant for public use. The estimated worth of the land is Rs 600 crore.

According to HYDRAA, the Housing Board had acquired 45 acre of land before 1975 by providing compensation to the concerned individuals and developed a layout with 660 plots.

Within the layout, five acre had been allocated for public use; however, two acre of land had already been encroached. Without messing with the permanent structures on the two acre of land, HYDRAA erected a fence on the remaining three acre.

Some people had even approached the Telangana High Court claiming the open space as theirs. The High Court had then ordered a stay on any activity on the land; however, ignoring the High Court order, some people had erected sheds and huts on the open space.

On Wednesday, HYDRAA removed the encroachments from the three acre and erected fences and boards identifying the land as government property.