HYDRAA police station likely to be operational by mid-March

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) police station at Buddha Bhavan, Secunderabad is expected to be operational by 2nd week of March. The HYDRAA reportedly wrote to Telangana HC requesting a separate special court to hear cases related to land encroachments and other issues.

The police station will handle cases related to land grabbing, defacement of public property, and HYDRAA-related activities. It will be supervised by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) who will act as the station house officer (SHO).

The citizens can now directly file cases against land grabbers, encroachers, public property damages, and defacement of public properties.

According to the order, HYDRAA will function under a unified framework to address issues such as land encroachments, damage to public property, and other asset protection challenges. The agency chaired by the Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy comprises various wings including assets protection, disaster response, administration, legal, IT, and more.

About HYDRAA

The disaster management department in Hyderabad was officially renamed HYDRAA on July 19.

The disaster management wing of HYDRAA will be responsible for disaster response and relief, this wing will work with national and state agencies, issue timely warnings, coordinate emergency efforts, and maintain a database for risk assessment and predictions. It will also issue fire NOCs under the Telangana Fire Services Act.

HYDRAA will also oversee traffic management during disasters, coordinate with various departments, and maintain a structured organization with the necessary resources.

Whereas, the logistics support wing will manage staff recruitment, office administration, procurements, and IT services. It will support disaster response operations and community training.

Later, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officially gave its nod to enable the commissioner of HYDRAA to protect public assets like roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces and public parks.