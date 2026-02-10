HYDRAA protects land worth Rs 1,511 Cr from various areas across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) removed encroachments from lakes and parks and protected land worth Rs 1,511 crore on Tuesday, February 10.

In Kondapur, on the road going from Serilingampally Municipal Office to Madinaguda, encroachers had allegedly filled up 4 acres of a lake called Jangam Kunta with soil and had planned to sell it as plots.

Acting on news reports, HYDRAA inspected the area and confirmed the land was part of a lake and fenced it. The land has an estimated value of Rs 700 crore.

The agency removed encroachments from eight acres of the new Alwal lake after locals complained that a plastic compression unit within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits was polluting the lake.

Temporary sheds had also been erected for workers along with four shutters for storing tent material within the lake’s FTL, HYDRAA said.

Also Read HYDRAA recovers land worth Rs 60 crore in Narsingi

After confirming the encroachments, HYDRAA removed all sheds that had been set up.

HYDRAA also protected a 650 square yard park site in Jakkidi Nagar Colony, located in Vanasthalipuram, Rangareddy district.

In 1982, the Jakkidi family had established a layout of approximately 161 plots over about 12 acres, out of which 650 square yards were reserved for a park.

However, locals complained that the same people sold the land after converting it into plots. A guard room and two sheds had also been erected on the land.

On Tuesday, the area was fenced.

Similarly, HYDRAA also removed encroachments and constructed fencing around a 450 square yard park located in Rathakrishna Housing Colony of Kakatiya Nagar.