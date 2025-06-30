HYDRAA razes slum near Sunnam Cheruvu; Congress MLA Gandhi halts drive

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi intervened in the HYDRAA anti-encroachment drives near Sunnam Cheruvu lake on June 30, on behalf of the residents of the region.

This comes after HYDRAA went on with its demolition drive against encroachments at Sunnam Cheruvu despite local protests in the morning. The drive began mere days after the Pollution Control Board published a report claiming water pollution in Sunnam Cheruvu.

Gandhi alleged that HYDRAA officials are deviating from the mandate they have been given for the restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu. The MLA claimed that HYDRAA failed to follow due process in clearing the encroachments. Gandhi alleged that no notice pertaining to the same was issued to local residents.

“They should have first surveyed the water body and fixed the boundaries of the lake to begin with. The local residents came to me on Sunday to discuss this issue. I had an appointment with the HYDRAA commissioner on Tuesday to discuss the issue with the residents,” said the Congress leader. “Then what is the intention behind demolishing the slum a day before the meeting?” he asked.

Gandhi claimed that an old iron fencing was the original FTL boundary and that “there was no dispute in that regard.” Schematics backing up Gandhi’s claims were also shown to HYDRAA officials at the scene. He added that he, along with the MRO, personally had illegally dumped debris removed from the lake using JCBs in the past.

MLA calls for accountability, warns against one-sided action

Appreciating the work of HYDRAA in preventing flooding in residential areas, Gandhi said it was “a great message to the people.” Further acknowledging the polluted lakewater, he said that people’s health is the priority.

Claiming that the residents of the area had been living there for 40 years and possessed all the required permissions, he cautioned the HYDRAA officials not to deviate from their objective. He recalled that HYDRAA had faced the wrath of the people for one-sided demolitions in the past.

Gandhi added that the residents were planning to pursue the matter legally, and that he was looking forward to his meeting with the commissioner on Tuesday.