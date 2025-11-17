HYDRAA receives 52 encroachement complaints during Prajavani

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 52 complaints during its Prajavani on Monday, November 17.

The complaints included encroachment of temple land belonging to Sri Govindaraju Swamy Devasthanam in Jagadgirigutta and sewage from Pragatinagar flowing into Ellamma Kunta in Kukatpally due to blocked canals.

Residents of Shamshabad village and RR Nagar Ayyappa Colony alleged that around 4,794 sq yard had been occupied illegally.

Also Read Hyderabad: HYDRAA demolishes encroachments in Gachibowli

In Pragatinagar, the Lakeview Colony Welfare Association complained of encroachment and sought an official survey of Pragatinagar Cheruvu.

In Serilingampally, Silicon Country residents stated that builders encroached 3,320 sq yards for a clubhouse, including government land.

Complaints were filed by locals of Amberpet and Golnaka, who said that barriers had been installed across a public road and commercial activity inside their residential areas.

Residents of Jonnabanda in Old Alwal demanded immediate fencing and put up boards around the 9.61 acres of public land that has been encroached. They said the site may be occupied again if it is not protected. They also complained about an illegal wall built across.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed all petitions and directed officials to conduct ground inspections.