Hyderabad: HYDRAA demolishes encroachments in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished encroachments near Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli on Monday, November 17.

The illegal structures encroached the street roads in the FCI Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FCI Layout) near the Gachibowli main road. The demolition drive was taken up based on the orders of the Telangana High Court.

A video of the demolition drive is circulating on social media.

The @Comm_HYDRAA authorities on Monday demolished several illegal structures constructed by Sandhya Sridhara Rao along the main road at Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal. Acting on the directions of the High Court, the Hyderabad civic body initiated this action against the… pic.twitter.com/ZiVkrZExuv — Jacob Ross (@JacobBhoompag) November 17, 2025

The illegal structures were allegedly built by a person identified as Sandhya Sridhar Rao and others without complying with the layout’s approved road network. The encroachments obstructed 40-ft and 25-ft roads, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

A five-storey iron-frame building constructed across a 40-foot road was completely removed, restoring the full width of the stretch.

Two commercial establishments, Mango Food Court and Uno Food Court, were also demolished for another 40-foot road in the layout. HYDRAA also partially demolished a petrol pump which encroached on a portion of the main road.

The agency also demolished dismantled cellar ramps of a hospital building that had illegally intruded onto a 40-foot road.

At two separate locations, nearly 40 food containers and Chinese food courts erected on 25-ft roads were removed, clearing the access routes. In all, illegal structures at seven sites were demolished. With the demolition drive complete, internal roads have been restored to their original alignment.