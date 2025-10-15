HYDRAA removes encroachments from land worth 139 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, October 15 cleared encroachments on land worth Rs 139 crore in Rajendrangar.

The agency carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Janachaitanya Colony phases 1 and 2, reclaiming 19,878 yards of land belonging to parks. The action was taken based on complaints received during HYDRAA Prajavani programme.

The complainants stated that parks were encroached on in Jana Chaitanya Layout, which was set up with Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) approval in the name of Phase 1 and 2 on about 120 acres.

An inspection of the parks was conducted by HYDRAA. Following the inspection, the agency removed the encroachments. As part of the anti encroachment drive, it razed the encroached sheds of 3,000, 1,000 yards, and 500 yards respectively.

After removing the encroachments, it immediately took up fencing construction work.