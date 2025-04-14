HYDRAA to draft plan to protect encroached lakes in ORR, HMDA limits

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive action plan aimed at safeguarding endangered and encroached lakes and other water bodies located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

To take the initiative forward, HYDRAA has collaborated with the HMDA and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The joint effort focuses not only on the removal of encroachments but also on the conservation of water bodies and the protection of government lands.

Officials stated that HYDRAA is now preparing long-term strategies to shield Hyderabad’s residents from potential disasters. As part of this initiative, notices have been issued to individuals and entities who have constructed structures within the buffer zones of lakes.

HMDA sanctions Rs 59 crore to HYDRAA for protection of 6 major lakes in Hyderabad

Further, the HMDA has sanctioned Rs 59 crore to HYDRAA for the protection and fencing of six major lakes located within Hyderabad. These include Batukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal.

Officials have started identifying the Full Tank Level (FTL) areas of these lakes and are actively removing structures that fall within their boundaries.

According to HYDRAA, a total of 185 lakes have been identified across 650 sq km within GHMC limits. Initial efforts are underway to protect these lakes, especially focusing on clearing encroachments from feeder channels and ensuring proper demarcation of the FTL boundaries to avoid legal complications.

Authorities believe that the successful preservation of these lakes would significantly address the recurring problem of waterlogging across Hyderabad.

HMDA identifies 2,912 lakes in 7 districts

Currently, the HMDA jurisdiction spans 7,257 sq. km. Within this area, officials have preliminarily identified 2,912 lakes spread over 58,000 acres, located across seven districts: Hyderabad (26 lakes), Medchal-Malkajgiri (531), Ranga Reddy (865), Yadadri-Bhongir (238), Siddipet (282), Medak (483), and Sangareddy (487).

Out of these 2,912 lakes, only 962 have been officially notified so far. Officials emphasized the need to identify and map the Full Tank Levels of all the lakes. The identification process will rely on the Revenue Village Map and the Reserve Survey Settlement Register (RSR) as standard references.

Additionally, with the HMDA limits recently extended to include four more districts, its jurisdiction will now stretch up to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR). Under this expansion, HMDA will encompass 104 mandals and 1,355 villages across 11 districts, covering a total area of 10,472 sq km.