Hyerabad: Moving car catches fire at Chaderghat

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire at Chaderghat in the old city on Monday evening. Luckily, no casualties were reported as the person behind the wheel managed to escape in the nick of time.

The car owner Uday Kumar was driving his vehicle – a Maruthi Suzuki car – from Begumpet to Saidabad when the four-wheeler caught fire at Chaderghat road. First, smoke came out of the engine and soon it caught fire. Within no time, the vehice was engulfed by fire and damaged fully.

A fire tender from the Gowliguda fire station reached the spot of the incident and doused the fire. The fire might have started due to short circuit in the car, said a fire official.

While no one was injured, the traffic flow was affected on the Chaderghat road following the incident. Traffic police officials were busy managing traffic which was slow moving for a long time after the incident.

In recent times, a Royal Enfield motorcycle also caught fire in the Old City of Hyderabad, leading to people getting injured and two dead.