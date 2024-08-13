Hyundai to establish mega test centre in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India, the Indian subsidiary of the South Korean automotive giant, has announced plans to establish a mega test centre in Telangana.

The announcement came during a meeting between Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, and senior Hyundai officials in Seoul, South Korea.

The mega test centre will feature an automotive test track facility and a state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility. The centre will be used to test various Hyundai models, including electric vehicles.

The Telangana government delegation, led by chief minister Revanth Reddy, visited South Korea to attract investments and boost the state’s economy after a successful tour of the United States.

According to a statement from the CMO, the new testing facility is anticipated to draw in additional affiliates and suppliers to establish operations in the area, which could lead to substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for the region.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula, alongside IT Minister Sri @OffDSB, is on an official visit to attract investments that will boost our state's economy. Today, they met with Hyundai Motor Company officials in Seoul.



Chief Minister highlighted Telangana's commitment to

Hyundai to renovate its engineering centre in Hyderabad

Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE) is also set to expand its operations by renovating and modernizing its existing engineering centre in Hyderabad.

This expansion is expected to create further employment opportunities, not only within India but throughout the Asia Pacific region.HMIE emphasized the importance of the Indian market, stating, “India is a very important market, and we are committed to developing benchmark-setting products and technologies for Indian customers.”

The company expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the chance to develop advanced testing facilities in Telangana.

In response to these developments, chief minister Revanth Reddy remarked that the Telangana government had been actively pursuing major investment opportunities from global corporations.

He highlighted the state’s industry-friendly policies, progressive vision for world-class infrastructure, and streamlined permission processes as key factors that enable leading companies like HMIE to thrive in the region.