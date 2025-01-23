‘I am going to Pakistan and getting married’: Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant has once again grabbed headlines with her latest statement. Known for her bold and outspoken nature, Rakhi took to social media, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the ban on TikTok in India.

She even went as far as to claim that if TikTok is not reinstated, she would move to Pakistan and marry a Pakistani citizen.

In the video, Rakhi said, “I am very upset, Modi ji. Fatafut India mein TikTok start kardo. Poori duniya TikTok par kama rahi hai. Aap India mein TikTok start karo warna main Pakistan jaa rahi hoon. Main Pakistan mein bas jaa rahi hoon, main shaadi karungi wahan kisi Pakistani se.”

The video quickly went viral sparking reactions from netizens.

Rakhi, who is currently single, was married to Adil Khan Durrani in 2023 after converting to Islam and adopting the name Fatima. However, the couple parted ways in 2024, just a year into their marriage.

Apart from her TikTok plea, Rakhi is also in the news for her ongoing banter with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The actress declared her loyalty to Pakistan, stating, “I will never allow anyone to say anything against Pakistan. They admire me, support me, and pay me well. I will always support my Pakistani fans.”

The video has reignited debates about Rakhi’s controversial statements, but one thing is certain, she knows how to keep the spotlight on herself.