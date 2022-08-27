I am honored: Prakash Raj on being called male version of Swara Bhasker

Hyderabad: Pan-India actor and politician Prakash Raj is famous for unabashedly voicing opinions on every important matter on social media.

Recently, he took to his Twitter to repost a tweet that questioned the ‘harassment’ of SRK’s family. The tweet read, “How could they put him (Shah Rukh) and his family go through such harassment and trauma when he has been for decades giving the country love and joy!”

However, Prakash Raj’s retweet seemed to irk some users one of whom replied, “Prakacha has tweeted, whether it is visible to you or not that tweet is not worth of a cent also, he is the male version of @ReallySwara (Swara Bhasker).”

However, the ‘Singham’ actor Prakash Raj had none of it and gave back the troll a befitting reply. He replied, “I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 who’s version are you #justasking.”

I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara … 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 who’s version are you #justasking https://t.co/kcMx1y6dg6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 25, 2022

Prakash Raj’s reply has been winning hearts with many fans applauding him for his wit. In fact, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker also replied to Prakash Raj with, “Sir sir sir!!! You are you .. best version ever!”

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker is also known for her outspoken personality who raises her voice on a number of issues prevalent in the country.

Meanwhile, speaking about their professional front, Prakash Raj has ‘Shaakuntalam’, ‘Varaal’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Kabzaa’ in his kitty. Swara Bhasker, on the other hand, has ‘Sheer Qorma’, ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’, and ‘Mrs Falani’ in the pipeline.