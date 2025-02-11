‘I am not a fan of the word Bollywood,’ says Allu Arjun [Video]

Hyderabad: The North vs. South debate in the Indian film industry has been a never-ending discussion among fans, despite filmmakers’ efforts to erase the divide with pan-India movies. While the industry continues to collaborate across languages, fans still indulge in Bollywood vs. South Cinema debates.

Back in 2022, Mahesh Babu’s statement, “Bollywood can’t afford me,” had sparked widespread reactions online. Now, another South superstar, Allu Arjun, has found himself in the spotlight for his latest comment on Bollywood.

A video of the Pushpa actor is currently making rounds on social media, where he is seen speaking about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Chhaava. In the clip, Allu Arjun subtly admits to having requested the makers of Chhaava to postpone its release to avoid a clash with Pushpa 2 at the box office. Furthermore, he also expressed his dislike for the term ‘Bollywood,’ stating that he prefers calling it ‘Hindi cinema’ instead.

“When I called up one of the filmmakers from Bollywood—actually, from Hindi cinema (I don’t like the word Bollywood)—I requested them to shift their release date as they were also planning for December 6. They were very accommodating and moved their date. I personally thanked them, and they said, ‘We are all fans of Pushpa, and if you are coming, we will make way for it,’” Allu Arjun said in the viral video.

"I called up another film makers of Bollywood , hindi cinema , I'm not a fan of the word Bollywood , thanks for pushing #Chhaava release to avoid clash with #Pushpa2 " ~ #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/sGnY8mgxhv — Kapil`ॐ (@iAKsSaviour) February 9, 2025

His statement has triggered mixed reactions online. While many netizens supported him, agreeing that film industries should be recognized by their respective languages, others were not pleased with his comment.

In an older resurfaced video, Allu Arjun had also explained why he avoids using the term ‘Bollywood.’ “Bollywood sounds like it is second to Hollywood, which is why I don’t prefer calling Hindi cinema by that name. Hum kisi se kam nahi,” he had said.

The reason behind that statement – "Ham kisi se kamm nahi".



Bollywood sounds like 2nd to Hollywood, that's why @alluarjun doesn't like to call Hindi Cinema as Bollywood 🙂 https://t.co/SBfkE3Spu5 pic.twitter.com/R921lTuFPd — . (@alanatiallari_) February 10, 2025

On the professional front, Allu Arjun has exciting projects lined up, including collaborations with directors Trivikram Srinivas and Atlee.