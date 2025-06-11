I am ok; thanks, says Sharad Pawar after Modi enquires about his health

Ahilyanagar: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enquiring about his health.

“It’s ok. Thanks,” Pawar said when reporters sought his reaction after Modi enquired about the veteran politician’s health during his interaction with Pawar’s daughter and MP Supriya Sule.

Sule, the MP from Baramati, was part of all-party delegations that travelled to various countries to articulate India’s stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism amid Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, Pawar said he was hopeful of a good monsoon in Maharashtra.

“IMD has predicted a good monsoon even though there is some delay. So no need to worry,” he said when asked about the agriculture situation.

Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil on Tuesday offered to resign to give opportunity to new faces.

When asked about Patil’s decision, Pawar said, “He (Patil) has said new leadership should be groomed. Let’s see what happens after discussing it with everyone.”

Addressing the NCP Foundation Day programme in Pune, Patil said it is important for the party to give a chance to new faces.

“This party belongs to Pawar Saheb, and hence, he should take an appropriate decision. We all have a long journey ahead. I thank Pawar Saheb and all the party workers,” he said.