I am part of INDIA bloc, but not with Bengal units of Cong, CPI-M: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, claimed that although she and her party Trinamool Congress are an integral part of the opposition INDIA bloc, the West Bengal unit of Congress and CPI-M are not included in it.

“Some are misunderstanding and misinterpreting me. The opposition INDIA bloc was formed at the national level. We will remain a part of that alliance at the national level. I took the main initiative in the formation of that opposition bloc. Hence I am part of that national unit. But neither the West Bengal unit of Congress nor the state unit of CPI-M is included in that national bloc. They are with BJP in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election meeting at Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore district in the afternoon.

Observers feel that probably the Chief Minister on Monday tried to give a clarification following confusion over two contradictory statements made by her on the opposition INDIA bloc during the last couple of days.

On one hand, she said that the INDIA bloc’s tally in the current Lok Sabha will end up at 315 with BJP finishing at 195 and on the other hand she said that if the INDIA block is in a position to form the government at the Centre, Trinamool Congress would provide outside support to that government.

Speaking on the occasion, she referred to the results of the Nandigram assembly constituency, one of the seven seats under Tamluk Lok Sabha, in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections where she lost to the current leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“That day, they got elected from Nandigram by disconnecting the power at the counting venue. Everything was changed taking that advantage. I have not forgotten that. I will take revenge someday. BJP will not be in power always. ED and CBI will not be there to protect you forever. The NIA and Income Tax department will also not be with you always. I will take revenge,” the Chief Minister said.