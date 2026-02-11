I am Thakur, I am Mishra: HDFC Bank employees’ verbal spat continues

In a video statement, Ritu said, "I am the Ritu whom the so-called Thakur girl issued threats of throwing a laptop at, whose family lost their reputation."

Bank employee verbal spat
Aastha Singh (left) Ritu Tripathi Mishra (right)

Kanpur: The verbal spat between two HDFC Bank employees in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur continues, with both parties now issuing statements explaining their sides of the story and why caste was mentioned during the argument.

The video of the argument went viral on February 9, showing an employee, Aastha Singh, clearly in a heightened state, arguing with a woman identified as Ritu Tripathi Mishra.

During the argument, Aastha is heard invoking her caste, saying, “Thakur hoon mai. B********i mat karna mere saath (I am a Thakur. Don’t mess with me).”

The husband asked my caste: Aastha

Aastha, who works as a relationship manager at the bank, said the incident dates back to January 6. In a video statement, she said that Ritu’s husband began the argument by issuing threats and asking about her caste.

“I have not behaved inappropriately with any customer. It was an argument with a contract worker. She submitted a resignation letter and wished to be relieved the same day,” Aastha said, adding that she had a brief verbal spat with Ritu’s sister-in-law hours before the incident.

Aap konsi jaati ke ho? me tumari hekdi nikaldongo (which caste do you belong to? I want to take away your arrogance).” These were some of the statements Ritu’s husband used, according to Aastha, following which the incident occurred.

Despite admitting to using poor language as a public servant, she said she still stands by her statement of being a Thakur.

Ritu claims her family’s reputation has been ruined since

However, Ritu claimed that her personal life was seriously affected since the incident. “Since the virality of the video, my husband has been receiving online threats, and baseless allegations have been made against him, Ritu said.

In a video statement, Ritu stated, “I am the Ritu whom the so-called Thakur girl issued threats of throwing a laptop at, whose family lost their reputation.”

“I had no part in spreading the video,” Ritu added.

“I am a proud Brahmin daughter of Kanpur whose family lost respect after the video went viral,” she said, urging people to support her.

Separately, Ritu told Dainik Bhaskar that her decision to resign was prompted by the mental duress she was under while working at the bank.

“When I was late, branch manager Sumit Singh would ask me why I didn’t go with him on joint calls. He would call me to his cabin,” she alleged.

Ritu’s husband additionally said his only crime is that he is a Brahmin.

“Just and only because I am a Brahmin, I am being suppressed. I feel that being a Brahmin is a crime in this country,” he reportedly said.

Both women have since filed complaints, with Aastha accusing the couple of defamation.

