‘I cried in bathrooms’: Top CEO amid L&T chief’s 90 hr workweek row

Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has entered the ongoing debate surrounding L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s controversial proposal for a 90-hour workweek.

In a post on X titled “Choices, Hard Work, and Happiness,” Gupta shared her personal experiences of working nearly 100 hours a week and the negative impact it had on her well-being.

Gupta’s reflections come in response to Subrahmanyan’s assertion that employees should work extensive hours, including Sundays, to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Longer hours don’t mean greater productivity: Radhika Gupta

She challenged the notion that longer hours equate to greater productivity, citing her own struggles during a period where she worked 18-hour days with only one day off.

“I cried in office bathrooms, ate chocolate cake at 2 am., and was hospitalized twice,” she recounted, emphasizing that despite the long hours, her actual productivity was low.

While acknowledging that hard work is essential for success, Gupta stressed the importance of sustainability in work practices.

“Hard work is not equal to hours worked. Many of those hours in entry-level careers were pure facetime. Hard work needs to be sustainable for us to do it long enough for compounding to kick in.”

She argued that organizations should foster environments that inspire employees rather than compel them to overwork.

Gupta criticized workplace cultures that prioritize appearances over actual output, advocating for a shift towards efficiency and productivity within standard working hours.

“Many developed nations work 8–4 but ensure those hours are productive. Come in on time, bring your best, and use technology to be effective,” she wrote.

Choices, Hard Work and Happiness



I debated whether to write this post, because the risk of being misquoted on this issue in this clickbait world is high. But I am trying to share what is a nuanced point of view on the issue of work-life balance.



1. Hard work is important and… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) January 11, 2025

Radhika Gupta talks about mental health

Furthermore, Gupta highlighted the need for discussions around mental health and family responsibilities in the context of work expectations.

She pointed out that many developed nations manage to maintain productivity within an 8-to-4 work schedule by focusing on effective time management and leveraging technology.