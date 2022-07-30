‘I dare you…’: KTR challenges Scindia to a face-off

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday ‘dared’ union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to show ‘one metric’ where his home-state Madhya Pradesh is better than Telangana.

KTR accused BJP leaders of coming to Telangana to “indulge in subterfuge and bluff to further their divisive political propaganda.”

“If only BJP-ruled states performed as well as Telangana, we would have been a 10 Trillion economy by 75th Independence Day,” said KTR.

Our state with 2.5% population of the nation contributes to 5% of India’s GDP



Every single Telangana citizen is a Double Engine contributing to the nation



If only BJP ruled states performed as well as Telangana, we would have been a 10 Trillion economy by 75th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/Lp2iFI98AK — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 30, 2022

KTR statements come as a reaction to a tweet posted by the union minister in which he displays a waterlogged road in Telangana’s capital.

“Disappointed to see the condition of roads on Hyderabad tour today. It takes 30 minutes to cover a distance of 10 minutes,” said Scindia. He added that his photo clearly shows the poor state of the 1000 km road sanctioned by the central government at a cost of Rs 10,000 crores.

Scindia arrived in the city on a two-day trip as part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana to support the BJP in the Hyderabad parliament constituency.

आज हैदराबाद दौरे पर सड़कों की हालत देखकर निराशा हुई। 10 मिनट की दूरी तय करने में 30 मिनट लगते हैं।



₹10000 करोड़ की लागत से 1000 किमी लंबी सड़कों के निर्माण का राज्य सरकार द्वारा किया गया वादा कितने पानी में है, ये इस तस्वीर से साफ़ है। pic.twitter.com/gcWPoUwW67 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 29, 2022

KTR has previously, on many occasions, taken to Twitter to attack opposition leaders, daring them to compare their cities with those of Telangana. On the eve of BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3, he had written to Prime Minister Modi and asked him to come to the state and see for his eyes and take inspiration from the state’s development.

“Aao, dekho, seekho,” KTR has written. “Most of the policies and schemes introduced by the Union Government have been copied from Telangana,” he added.

TRS leaders have been claiming that the Mission Bagiratha, Rythu Bandhu and Aarogyasri have been copied by the centre to create Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, Kisaan Sammaan and Aayushman Bharat schemes.