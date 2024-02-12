‘I don’t love you..’ says Shoaib Malik to Sania Mirza, watch her reply

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza grabbed headlines recently after her ex-husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage with Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Soon after this shocking announcement, Sania’s family too confirmed her divorce in an official statement.

Ever since then, old videos and pictures of Sania and Shoaib have been crawling back on the internet, with fans drawing connections between the couple’s statements and the current situation. A December 2021 Instagram reel shared by Sania Mirza is also gaining attention.

The clip that is going viral again features Shoaib saying, ‘Mein tumse pyaar nahi karta’ (I don’t love you), to which Sania responded with a popular line from the hit song ‘Tera Ghata’ by Gajendra Verma – ‘Ismein tera ghata mera kuch nahi jata’. The caption read, “Your loss buddy.”

Although the video has been deleted from Sania’s Instagram, it has resurfaced, sparking discussions among fans.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in a traditional Nikah ceremony in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2023.