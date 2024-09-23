‘I don’t sit in autos of…’: TC suspended over remarks on minorities, Maharashtrians

A ticket collector working with the Indian Railways stirred up a controversy with his inflammatory remarks against the Muslim and Maharashtrian communities, following which he was suspended.

The person in question, Ashish Pande, who works with Western Railways and lives in Mumbai, allegedly said that he would never do business with either a Muslim or a Maharashtrian or even use a transport vehicle driven by them.

Pande, who lives in Vikhroli, Mumbai, hails from Uttar Pradesh.

An audio clip of the alleged statements was posted on social media platform X, on September 22, which went viral. “I don’t give business to Muslims and Maharashtrians. I don’t sit in autos of Muslims and Maharashtrians,” the audio purportedly captures Pande saying.

Within hours, the post garnered more than 1,000 reposts and over 130,000 views, sparking widespread outrage.

Condemning Pande’s statements, one X user tagged the Western Railways and wrote, “‘I don’t give business to Muslims & Maharashtrians. I don’t sit in autos of Muslims & Maharashtrians.’ – Ashish Pandey, TC in Western Railway who lives in Mumbai.”

Western Railways respond

The Western Railways responded to the controversial remarks of Pande by suspending him with immediate effect. An investigation has also been launched into the issue.

In a post on X, the Western Railways wrote, “We take this matter very seriously. The staff commenting adversely about the religious community and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry. A thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability. Appropriate actions will be determined based on the findings to uphold our standards and ensure the integrity of our services.”

Pande’s comments did not go well Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a local political party, warned Pande regarding his behaviour.

A social activist said that the incident has called for a wider conversation about migrant attitudes towards the local populations. “As regional identity and social harmony gain increasing importance in Maharashtra, Pande’s remarks have intensified the ongoing debate about the relationship between migrants and locals in the state,” the social activist said.