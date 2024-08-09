‘I gave my marriage a 100%,’ says Samantha in a viral video

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have announced their engagement leaving fans surprised. The couple, who have been in a relationship for a couple of years now, got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 8 at the residence of Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna took to social media to officially announce his son’s engagement.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.

However, the news has also sparked a wave of mixed reactions, particularly from fans of Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Many of Samantha’s supporters expressed their displeasure, trolling both Naga Chaitanya and his new fiancée, Sobhita Dhulipala.

Several old videos of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya too have resurfaced online. One such video features Samantha discussing her separation from Naga Chaitanya and how she gave her all to their marriage. In an old interview with Miss Malini, Samantha shared her experience during the time of their separation and the criticism she faced when she was offered the song Oo Antava.

“I was offered Oo Antava while I was in the middle of all of the separation. The announcement came, and every friend of mine, every well-wisher, and my family were like, ‘You sit at home, you will not do an item song now just after you announced a separation, and you will say no to this,’” Samantha recalled.

She further opened up about her divorce, saying, “I just thought, ‘Why should I hide?’ I did not do anything wrong. I was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse, and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime. I gave my marriage 100 percent, it did not work out. But, I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something I didn’t do.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. The couple, however, parted ways after four years, leaving their fans in shock.