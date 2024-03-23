I-T dept searches premises linked to AAP’s Delhi MLA in tax evasion case

Published: 23rd March 2024
I-T dept searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case
AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.

The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi’s Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Some documents have been recovered and certain persons have been questioned, they said. PTI NES

