‘I want to SLAP Kangana Ranaut,’ says Pak actress Nausheen – Watch

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah has been associated with the Television world for years. The actress is known for playing Noor Jehan in ‘Rehaai’ which was aired on HumTV in 2013.

The video of Nausheen in which she mentioned that she would like to meet the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and slap her is surfacing online ahead of ‘Tejas’ release. During a chat show ‘Hadh Kar Di’, Nausheen spoke about why she wants to meet Kangana Ranaut.

She said, ”The way she says sh** about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but talks about the country, that too someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting… focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and whatnot.’

The Pakistani actress further questioning Kangana mentioned, “How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan and about the Pakistan army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the army is our country’s, and they don’t share these things with us. They’re secrets.”

Nausheen while praising Kangana’s acting skills however, further added that the ‘Queen’ actress is very talented and beautiful. She said, “Brilliant actress. Beautiful, she’s an extremely beautiful woman. But I’m sorry, when it comes to respecting other people and countries, very bad… She’s an extremist.”

It is relevant to mention here that Kangana Ranaut is often seen taking digs at various celebrities and politicians. She will be next seen in action drama ‘Tejas’. The story of the film focuses on Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara , the film is set to hit theaters on 27th of October.