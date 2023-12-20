IAF drops 35 tonnes of relief material in Tamil Nadu: MoD

The Ministry of Defence said that Mi-17 V5 and four ALH Dhruv helicopters continue HADR operations in Madurai and Tuticorin.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has dropped at least 35 tonnes of relief material to the flood-hit areas of Tamil Nadu.

“As on date, the IAF has flown for more than 48 hours while delivering nearly 35 tonnes of relief material since the beginning of the relief effort,” the MoD said.

It said that earlier while flying for more than 25 hours, the IAF helicopters had dropped nearly 24 tonnes of relief material in the affected areas.

The Ministry of Defence said that Mi-17 V5 and four ALH Dhruv helicopters continue HADR operations in Madurai and Tuticorin.

It said that apart from the aircrew flying the helicopters, the mission also includes a team of Garud Commandos who carry out the task of securing the survivors during operations.

“Back at the launch base, a dedicated team of technicians ensures that the helicopters are fully ready and serviceable at all times so that the missions can go through smoothly,” the MoD said.

