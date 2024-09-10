IAF officer files rape case against senior wing commander

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer filed a police complaint against her senior for alleged rape and sexual assault at Budgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir. The flying officer has accused a wing commander of harassment, sexual assault and mental torture for the past two years. Both officers are stationed in Srinagar.

According to the FIR lodged, the incident occurred on December 31, 2023, during the New Year Party. The wing commander approached the victim and asked her if she had received her gift. When she replied in denial, the Wing Commander asked her to come to his room claiming the gifts were there.

Upon reaching the room, the wing commander forced her to have oral sex and assaulted her. “I repeatedly asked him to stop doing it and tried to resist it in all ways possible. Finally, I pushed him and ran away. He said that we would meet me on Friday again when his family leaves,” the IAF officer has stated in her complaint.

The victim said it took her a while to file a complaint as she was petrified. “I was afraid and didn’t know what to do. I was discouraged to report,” she said. She further added that after the incident the wing commander came to her office and behaved as if nothing had happened. “He had no remorse,” the IAF officer stated.

“I can’t describe the mental agony, being an unmarried girl who joined forces and was treated in such a heinous manner,” she added.

Biased investigation, alleged IAF officer

The IAF officer alleged that the wing commander was made to sit with her twice during the investigation which was carried out by a Colonel-rank officer. She said the incident had disturbed her and requested the investigating officer not to make her sit with the accused.

She also alleged the investigation was biased and it morally destroyed her. She also said that there was no medical examination even after her multiple requests.

“I am forced to socialise with these people and attend events with my abuser…While he is enjoying. I am getting harassed in (the) hands of authorities on a daily basis,” the IAF officer has said.

Living in constant fear: IAF officer

She also stated that she has been living in fear constantly which has impacted her mental health. “I am under 24/7 scrutiny and my social life has been completely disrupted. I have also had suicidal thoughts, and I feel utterly helpless. I am unable to carry on with my daily life. I have endured this torture for too long, and I am at my breaking point,” the IAF officer said.

Speaking to NDTV, an IAF official said, “We are aware of the case. Local police station Budgam has approached the Indian Air Force in Srinagar in this matter and we are fully cooperating with the local authorities.”