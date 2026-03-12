IAF officer found hanging at Raipur residence, probe underway

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, was posted in tasks related to anti-Naxal operations.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th March 2026 8:36 am IST
Wing Commander Vipul Yadav
Wing Commander Vipul Yadav (Photo: X)

Raipur: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said.

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, was posted in tasks related to anti-Naxal operations.

His domestic help found him hanging with a rope from the ceiling fan inside his room at his residence in Vidhayak Colony under the Telibandha police station area on Wednesday, March 11, morning, a police official said.

Wing Commander Yadav’s son and daughter were sleeping in another room, he said.

The officer’s wife, who previously served in the IAF, now works in the IT sector in Bengaluru. The couple had a love marriage in 2014, the official said.

According to preliminary information, the couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and personal issues may have prompted him to end his life, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and further investigation was underway to ascertain the trigger behind the extreme step, he added.

