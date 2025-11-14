IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai, pilot ejects safely

Chennai: An Indian Air Force aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The pilot ejected safely, they said.

“An Indian Air Force aircraft ‘Pilatus PC-7’, which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on November 14. The pilot ejected safely,” an official release said.

Responding to a query, an official told PTI that the incident occurred around 2 pm.

“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause,” the release added.