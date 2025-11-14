IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai, pilot ejects safely

Responding to a query, an official told PTI that the incident occurred around 2 pm.

Defence personnel inspect the site of the aircraft crash near Thiruporur
Chennai: An Indian Air Force aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The pilot ejected safely, they said.

“An Indian Air Force aircraft ‘Pilatus PC-7’, which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on November 14. The pilot ejected safely,” an official release said.

“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause,” the release added.

