IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Nashik

Mumbai: A Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely, Special Inspector General of Nashik Range D R Karale told PTI.

The plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, the IPS officer said.

The fighter jet was being flown by Wing Commander Bokil and his second in command Biswas when it crashed in a farm in Shirasgaon village in Nifad tehsil at 1.20 pm.

Scary Visuals !!



One Su-30MKI of Indian Air Force Crashed in Shirasgaon, Nishad taluka of Nashik, Maharashtra. Jet was with HAL for Overhaul & training sortie was going on when it crashed



Both Pilot ejected & Court of Inquiry ordered by IAFpic.twitter.com/nPPu0OjLx3 — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) June 4, 2024

Also Read Lucknow man urinates on Dalit labourer’s face to wake him

Both the pilots ejected safely and have suffered minor injuries, another police official said. They were shifted to the HAL hospital.

After it crashed, the aircraft caught fire which was doused. The parts of the plane are now spread in a 500 metre radius, he said.

Teams of Indian Air Force, HAL security and HAL technical unit visited the spot.