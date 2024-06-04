Lucknow man urinates on Dalit labourer’s face to wake him

In a disturbing incident that came to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a Dalit man, who was sleeping after lunch, was allegedly urinated upon by a man named Sanjay Maurya while he was sleeping after lunch. The accused reportedly urinated on the victim’s face to wake him up, sparking outrage and prompting a police investigation.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Rajkumar Rawat, was taking an afternoon nap after his lunch break, exhausted from his work. Maurya spotted him and urinated on his face to wake him up.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms. Rawat’s family subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint. In response, the police said they took note of the video and that the accused would be arrested soon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone Durgesh Kumar stated. “We have received information about this case. The video is from Sunday, June 2. We are investigating the case and the accused will be arrested.”

In a similar incident in July 2023 in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, an upper caste man named Pravesh Shukla urinated on a tribal man. After widespread outrage, Shukla was arrested and charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the stringent National Security Act (NSA).