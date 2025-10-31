IAS officers reshuffled in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, October 31, issued orders for the transfers of 3 IAS officers, while several others have been given full additional charge of other posts.

Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS, serving as special chief secretary to the government, animal husbandry, dairy development, and fisheries department, has been transferred and posted as special chief secretary to the government (implementation of flagship welfare and developmental schemes unit). He shall, however, continue to hold the FAC of the post of special chief secretary to the government, welfare.

In his place, Ilambarithi K., IAS, has been placed in the FAC of the post of secretary to the government, animal husbandry, dairy development, and fisheries department.

Furthermore, Anita Ramachandran, IAS, serving as the secretary to the government, women, child development and senior citizens department, has been placed in FAC of the posts of secretary to government, tribal welfare department and commissioner, tribal welfare, relieving Sabyasachi Ghosh from these posts.

Ilambarithi K., IAS serving as secretary to the government, metropolitan area and urban development department, is transferred and posted as commissioner, transport duty relieving M Raghunandan Rao, IAS, from FAC of the said post.

The FAC of the post of secretary to the government, metropolitan area, and urban development department shall remain with K Ramakrishna Rao, IAS, chief secretary tothe government.

E Sridhar, IAS, currently serving as secretary to the government, BC welfare department, has also been given full additional charge (FAC) to the post of secretary to the government (Poll.), general administration department, which was previously held by Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi whose voluntary retirement takes effect from October 31.

Sk Yasmeen Bashna, IAS, serving as the director, horticulture and sericulture, is placed in FAC of the post of managing director, Telangana state cooperative oilseeds growers’ federation Ltd., with the transfer of J Shankaraiah.

G Jitender Reddy, CEO, zilla parishad, Adilabad, has been transferred and posted as Spl. Commissioner, scheduled castes development department, duly relieving N Kshitija, IFS, from the FAC of the said post.

He has also been placed in the FAC of the post of vice chairman and managing director, Telangana scheduled castes Co-operative Development Corporation Ltd., with the transfer of N. Kshitija, IFS.

B Saidulu, IFS, secretary, Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) is placed in FAC of the post of special secretary to the government, (implementation of flagship welfare and developmental schemes unit).