IB official murder: Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain gets life term

The complaint was registered by IB official Ankit Sharma's father.

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Delhi Police seek death penalty for former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, in a court hearing.
Tahir Hussain. File photo

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain was on Friday, July 31, handed a life sentence for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Earlier this month, a Delhi court had convicted Hussain and four others in the case. The Karkardooma Court found Hussain, who was suspended by the AAP after his name came up in the case, guilty under the charges of promoting enmity, rioting, assault, criminal force, and murder.

The other convicts were Javed, Anas, Nazim, and Kasim.

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Hussain’s lawyer, Abdul Gaffar, had then said they will “appeal against the court verdict.”

AAP sought to distance itself from Hussain by saying he was suspended right after an FIR was filed against him.

Sharma’s brother Ankur had called for either life imprisonment or a death penalty for the convict, as reported by NDTV.

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Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, who led the riots probe, said their primary responsibility was to maintain law and order and ensure a fair, impartial, and evidence-based investigation.

Meanwhile, the case was registered on February 26, 2020, on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, the victim’s father. The officer’s body was later recovered from a drain, with his face and other parts of his body burned by acid. 

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