Ibrahim Ali Khan gets brutally trolled for picking Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai: The announcement of Karan Johar’s new film, Nadaaniyan, featuring debutants Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has sparked mixed reactions online. The romantic drama, set to release directly on Netflix, has divided audiences, with opinions ranging from excitement to skepticism.

A Controversial Casting Choice

Nadaaniyan tells the story of young love between Piya, a confident girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a hardworking middle-class boy from Noida. While the storyline seems appealing, the casting has drawn varied responses from fans and critics alike.

Some are thrilled to see Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Khushi, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, take their first steps in Bollywood. Many believe they have the potential to shine under Karan Johar’s guidance.

However, others feel that the two debutants may not be the right choice for a major romantic drama, arguing that Bollywood’s nepotism trend continues to overshadow fresh, undiscovered talent. Fans particularly are not happy with Ibrahim making his big acting debut alongside very young talent Khushi Kapoor.

Internet reacts

Social media is buzzing with divided opinions. Some fans are excited to witness a fresh on-screen pairing, believing that both actors deserve a fair chance to prove themselves. On the other hand, critics argue that Khushi Kapoor has yet to showcase strong acting skills, referencing her debut in The Archies.

Similarly, Ibrahim’s fans feel he could have chosen a more impactful debut rather than opting for a romantic drama under Johar’s banner.

Nadaaniyan has a well-established production team and a promising love story. With Netflix as its platform, it has the potential to reach a global audience. Whether the film silences critics or fuels the nepotism debate further, only time will tell.