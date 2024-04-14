Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari’s relationship secrets revealed

Mumbai: There has been much speculation surrounding Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan as of late, with whispers of a romance between them. Despite their efforts to keep it low-key, the media has caught glimpses of their connection.

From attending parties together to going on movie dates, the two always caught attention with their public appearances. It all started when Palak hid her face while being photographed in the city with Ibrahim after their dinner date, and the rumors were confirmed when Ibrahim proudly carried Palak’s coat after their evening at the movies.

Ibrahim and Palak’s relationship

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been in a relationship for three years, although they prefer to keep their romance out of the limelight. According to an insider, despite being an item, Ibrahim and Palak avoid being photographed together and are content with the way things are. The couple met through mutual friends nearly three-and-a-half years ago. The source shared:

“Palak and Ibrahim have been seeing each other for three years, and she is very close to the family. Palak and Ibrahim choose to not be in the headlines due to their affair but work and they want the media to focus on their professional and not personal lives. For now, they are enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other even more. Palak and Ibrahim met through common friends almost 3 and a half years ago and they started meeting more often with friendship.”

“Later they started going on dates and this is how they became close, Palak and Ibrahim share a very strong bond and it’s rare to see a match that fits so well, they are also a very good-looking couple and we would love to see them take their relationship to next level.”- He added

Palak Opens Up About Her Bond with Ibrahim

Palak Tiwari recently spoke about her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Palak mentioned that they do not talk every day but meet occasionally at social events. She also shared that despite rumors, they are just good friends and she holds him in high regard.