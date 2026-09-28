Ibrahimpatnam: Farmer threatens suicide over land acquisition

Hyderabad: Frustrated that the state government was allegedly taking over his land for the Future City project, a farmer in Ibrahimpatnam threatened to kill himself on Monday, September 28, inside a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus.

In a video shared online, the farmer is seen tying his scarf around his neck, while a police officer tries to calm him down. But the visibly agitated farmer is heard replying, “My land is being taken away; what will I live for? Leave me.”

A farmer in Ibrahimpatnam attempted suicide on Monday, September 28, inside a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus because his land was being taken over for the Future City project of the state government.



In a video shared online, the farmer is seen tying his scarf… pic.twitter.com/IwAd93QK0V — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

The Telangana government is acquiring land for its ambitious Future City programme, and farmers have raised concerns over it.

Farmer protests land acquisition

The issue has been persisting for a while now. In July 2026, tension prevailed in Medipalli and Kurmaddi villages of the Yacharam mandal in the Rangareddy district when revenue officials, along with police, tried to take possession of farmers’ land as part of acquisition for the project.

The farmers resisted the action, claiming there was a stay order issued by a court.

A farmer said, “In 1997, my grandparents owned this land, which was subsequently passed on to my parents. We have been carrying out farming activities since then.”

He alleged that no compensation was paid for the land. The video showed the JCB clearing maize crop, still in its early stage of the crop season.

Land must be returned to farmers: Harish Rao

In May 2026, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA T. Harish Rao had claimed that his party would restore the proposed Pharma City project and cancel the Future City initiative if BRS returns to power in Telangana.

Rao alleged that land originally acquired for Pharma City was being diverted for the government’s Future City project.

“We acquired 16,000 acres of land for Pharma City and even obtained environmental clearance from the Centre,” he said.