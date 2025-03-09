ICC Champions Trophy: India restricts New Zealand to 251

Dubai: India got off to a strong start in their chase of 252 runs against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India’s spinners called the shots yet again on a slow pitch with just two degrees of turn as they restricted New Zealand batters from scoring big in most of the innings. Blackcaps started well before losing their first five wickets to Indian spinners. It took half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell to drag the Kiwis to a defendable total.

The story remained the same for India as their spin quartet troubled the Kiwi batters to the point where there was an 81-ball boundary drought. The spinners ended up picking five wickets while conceding just 144 runs in 38 overs.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels New Zealand’s score is ‘not enough’ to stop India from claiming the trophy for the third time.

“I feel it’s not enough, but New Zealand needed that innings from Bracewell there – fifty in 39 deliveries. If he hadn’t played the way he did, a score of 220-230 was never going to be enough. This is a pretty good surface. But they’ve got past 250 because of that innings and they’ve given themselves a chance in a final. Over to you India,” said the former England captain to Sky Sports.







