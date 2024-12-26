ICC fines Virat Kohli over altercation with Sam Konstas

Melbourne: India cricketer Virat Kohli was on Thursday, December 26, fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point by the ICC, following his on-field altercation with Australia debutant Sam Konstas, on the opening day of the fourth test match in Melbourne.

The incident happened in the 10th over when Kohli and the 19-year-old Konstas bumped their shoulders and also exchanged a few words in the first session’s play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match”,” the ICC said on its website.

“No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge,” it added.

While moving across the pitch after the completion of the over, both the players bumped their shoulders and exchanged a few words before Australia opener Usman Khawaja and on-field umpires Gough and Wilson intervened.

Konstas later played down the incident after the end of the play, saying “Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me, that’s cricket and can happen with tension.”