ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: England vs Oman

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 4:01 pm IST
Oman's Shoaib Khan plays a shot as England's wicket keeper Jos Buttler looks on during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
An Oman’s fan watches from the stand the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
England’s captain Jos Buttler, right, and batting partner Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. England won by eight wickets with 101 balls remaining. AP/PTI
England’s Phil Salt is bowled by Oman’s Bilal Khan for 12 runs during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
England’s captain Jos Buttler plays a shot for four runs against Oman during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. England won by eight wickets with 101 balls remaining. AP/PTI
Oman’s Fayyaz Butt is clean bowled by England’s Adil Rashid for 2 runs during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
England’s Mark Wood bowls against Oman during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
England’s Mark Wood highs five with teammates after taking the wicket of Oman’s Ayaan Khan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
England’s Jofra Archer, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Oman’s captain Aqib Ilyas for 8 runs during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI

