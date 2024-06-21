ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: India vs Afghanistan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st June 2024 4:30 pm IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Axar Patel takes the catch to dismiss Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024.AP/PTI
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Axar Patel, center, celebrates with teammate Ravindra Jadeja, right, after taking the catch to dismiss Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Kuldeep Yadav, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI

