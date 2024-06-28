ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: India vs England

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: India vs England
India's Kuldeep Yadav, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Harry Brook during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
Umpires inspect the field after rain stopped play during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, right, leaves the field after rain stopped play during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Virat Kohli is bowled out by England’s Reece Topley during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
England players celebrate after the dismissal of India’s Rishabh Pant during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Axar Patel bowls a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI
England’s Adil Rashid, left, celebrates with captain Jos Buttler after the dismissal of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024.AP/PTI
England’s Phil Salt is bowled out by India’s Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. AP/PTI

