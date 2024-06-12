ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan vs Canada

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 12th June 2024 2:32 pm IST
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. AP/PTI
Players of both teams greet each other at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, center, and Canada’s captain Saad Bin Zafar greet each other at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. AP/PTI
Canada’s Dilon Heyliger, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets to score during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. AP/PTI

