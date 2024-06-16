ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Uganda vs New Zealand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2024 1:53 pm IST
Uganda's players congratulate New Zealand's batsmen Devon Conway (88) and Rachin Ravindra, right, after their 9-wicket victory in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. AP/PTI
New Zealand’s Finn Allen bats against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. AP/PTI
New Zealand’s Devon Conway bats against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. AP/PTI
Uganda’s Fred Achelam, front left, and batting partner captain Brian Masaba, back left, take a run off New Zealand’s Trent Boult, right, during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. AP/PTI
New Zealand’s wicket keeper Devon Conway, left, makes a catch behind the wicket to dismiss Uganda’s Ronak Patel, right, for two runs during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. AP/PTI
Uganda’s Robinson Obuya is clean-bowled by New Zealand’s Trent Boult for a duck during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. AP/PTI
Uganda’s Simon Ssesazi walks off the field after being trapped LBW for a duck by New Zealand’s Trent Boult during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. AP/PTI

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2024 1:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button