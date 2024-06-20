ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: United States of America vs South Africa

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th June 2024 12:55 pm IST
United States' Harmeet Singh, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United States’ Corey Anderson during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram reacts after playing a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram, left, fist bumps with batting partner Quinton de Kock during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hits a six during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.AP/PTI
United States’ Corey Anderson, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
United States’ Corey Anderson prepares to take the catch to dismiss South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th June 2024 12:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button