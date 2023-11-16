ICC World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand

Mumbai: India's captain Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: India's Mohammed Shami after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) Mumbai: Indian players celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match between against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) Mumbai: Indian players celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match between against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) Mumbai: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates his five-wicket haul after dismissing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) Mumbai: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates his five-wicket haul after dismissing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)