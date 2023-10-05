ICC World Cup 2023 to begin today; Know list of previous winners

ICC One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 is starting today and will continue until November 19. The tournament will feature the participation of ten teams including Pakistan.

Although India has previously co-hosted the 1987, 1996, and 2011 tournaments, the current edition will be solely hosted by India.

As defending champions, England aims to retain their title while others also strive to emerge victorious.

List of teams and their captains in ICC World Cup 2023

The ICC World Cup 2023 will include ten teams, including host India and defending champion England. Here is the list of teams and captains participating in the tournament:

India: Rohit Sharma Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi Australia: Pat Cummins Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan England: Jos Buttler Netherlands: Scott Edwards New Zealand: Kane Williamson Pakistan: Babar Azam South Africa: Temba Bavuma Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka

In the group stage, each team will play one match against each of the other nine teams, resulting in a total of 45 matches in this stage.

List of winners in previous tournaments

Throughout the history of the ODI World Cup, several teams have emerged victorious. Australia holds the record for the most wins, having clinched the title on five occasions. West Indies and India have both won the tournament twice, while Pakistan and England have each emerged victorious once.

The most recent edition, the World Cup 2019, saw England lifting the trophy in a thrilling final against New Zealand.

List of previous winners:

1975: West Indies

1979: West Indies

1983: India

1987: Australia

1992: Pakistan

1996: Sri Lanka

1999: Australia

2003: Australia

2007: Australia

2011: India

2015: Australia

2019: England

India vs. Pakistan clash in ICC World Cup

In the World Cup 2023, India and Pakistan are set to clash at least once.

According to the schedule released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 8. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan on October 14, 2023.

The Indian team will play their league matches in nine cities across India, while Pakistan will compete with various teams in five cities.